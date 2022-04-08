Welcome,
April 08, 2022, 11:24:39 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Hull
Author
Topic: Hull (Read 42 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 521
Hull
«
on:
Today
at 09:58:51 PM »
Apart from rugby league and that emu fisting Aussie wanker who used to interfere with Parky, what has Hull ever done for us?
5-2.
Robbso
Posts: 16 069
Re: Hull
Did they give us Andy Payton who was pint size flop
El Capitan
Posts: 45 805
Re: Hull
Ive got the ferry to Zeebrugge a few times
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 521
Re: Hull
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
6-1.
Robbso
Posts: 16 069
Re: Hull
They allowed scotty MacDonald to score a hatrick
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 521
Re: Hull
Fair enough. I hope we get battered.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 805
Re: Hull
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
6-1.
Robbso
Posts: 16 069
Re: Hull
6 nowt Boro
