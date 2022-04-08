Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Hull  (Read 41 times)
Ollyboro
« on: Today at 09:58:51 PM »
Apart from rugby league and that emu fisting Aussie wanker who used to interfere with Parky, what has Hull ever done for us?
5-2.
Robbso
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:02:09 PM »
Did they give us Andy Payton who was pint size flop
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:14:29 PM »
Ive got the ferry to Zeebrugge a few times 
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:47:06 PM »
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:50:54 PM »
They allowed scotty MacDonald to score a hatrick
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:54:33 PM »
Fair enough. I hope we get battered.
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:58:51 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 10:47:06 PM
So, apart from Andy Payton, the Hull to Zeebrugge ferry and the fucking aqueduct.....what the fuck have Hull ever done for us?
 6-1.

 monkey
6 nowt Boro :mido:
