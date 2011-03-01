Welcome,
April 09, 2022
Tiger Woods at the masters
El Capitan
Posts: 45 805
Tiger Woods at the masters
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:56:41 PM
Incredible story really. Comes back from life threatening injuries, to be in contention now at Augusta.
Go, Tiger, go!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 595
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:00:47 PM
Fuck him. Over.
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 805
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:14 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 06:00:47 PM
Truly inspirational
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Posts: 16 069
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:31 PM
Started his second round well
Logged
El Capitan
Posts: 45 805
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:51:05 PM
Useless pissed up cunt
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 521
Infant Herpes
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:03 PM
What kind of a cunt calls themselves Tiger? Eh? Should have went with Pterodactyl Woods. Or Darren.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
Posts: 16 069
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:06:56 PM
How about Timber, surely better than tiger
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 665
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:39:37 AM
It is genuinely incredible that he is competing again at Augusta. How he can get his game back to that level after almost losing his leg is almost superhuman. He's supposed to be good crack, obviously a bit of a boy, but on the circuit lots of the pros say hes good company, like a drink and a laugh and is always up for a bit of hooring. Much rather him than that petulant wanny McIlroy.
Logged
