Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2022, 07:57:28 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Tiger Woods at the masters  (Read 122 times)
0 Members and 3 Guests are viewing this topic.
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 805



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:56:41 PM »
Incredible story really. Comes back from life threatening injuries, to be in contention now at Augusta.



Go, Tiger, go!  :alastair:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 595



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:00:47 PM »
Fuck him. Over.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 805



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 06:00:47 PM
Truly inspirational


 :like: :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 069


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:48:31 PM »
Started his second round well
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 805



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:51:05 PM »
Useless pissed up cunt


 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 521


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:57:03 PM »
What kind of a cunt calls themselves Tiger? Eh? Should have went with Pterodactyl Woods. Or Darren.
Logged
I know where you live
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 069


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 PM »
How about Timber, surely better than tiger
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 665



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:39:37 AM »
It is genuinely incredible that he is competing again at Augusta. How he can get his game back to that level after almost losing his leg is almost superhuman. He's supposed to be good crack, obviously a bit of a boy,  but on the circuit lots of the pros say hes good company, like a drink and a laugh and is always up for a bit of hooring. Much rather him than that petulant wanny McIlroy.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 