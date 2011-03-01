Welcome,
Tiger Woods at the masters
Author
Topic: Tiger Woods at the masters (Read 86 times)
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 805
Tiger Woods at the masters
«
on:
Today
at 04:56:41 PM »
Incredible story really. Comes back from life threatening injuries, to be in contention now at Augusta.
Go, Tiger, go!
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 595
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:00:47 PM »
Fuck him. Over.
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 805
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:53:14 PM »
Truly inspirational
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 069
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:48:31 PM »
Started his second round well
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 805
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:51:05 PM »
Useless pissed up cunt
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 521
Infant Herpes
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:57:03 PM »
What kind of a cunt calls themselves Tiger? Eh? Should have went with Pterodactyl Woods. Or Darren.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 069
Re: Tiger Woods at the masters
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:06:56 PM »
How about Timber, surely better than tiger
