Author Topic: Tiger Woods at the masters  (Read 56 times)
« on: Today at 04:56:41 PM »
Incredible story really. Comes back from life threatening injuries, to be in contention now at Augusta.



Go, Tiger, go!  :alastair:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:00:47 PM »
Fuck him. Over.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:53:14 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 06:00:47 PM
Truly inspirational


 :like: :like:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:48:31 PM »
Started his second round well
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:51:05 PM »
Useless pissed up cunt


 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:57:03 PM »
What kind of a cunt calls themselves Tiger? Eh? Should have went with Pterodactyl Woods. Or Darren.
I know where you live
