El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 803







Posts: 45 803

Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:59:28 PM »







It appears some of them are a bit sensitive about being beetroot faced, Rob Key lookalike, fat cunts. They probably donít need reminding of it.



It would be mean of me to continually mention it.



Because it definitely doesnít bother them.

























Point taken BenIt appears some of them are a bit sensitive about being beetroot faced, Rob Key lookalike, fat cunts. They probably donít need reminding of it.It would be mean of me to continually mention it.Because it definitely doesnít bother them.