Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2022, 05:19:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca  (Read 132 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 799



View Profile
« on: Today at 10:09:07 AM »
Cant decide 



Between lounging by the pool at the villa today 

Or having a wander down to dorada beach  :pd:


Fuck it  :alastair:


Ill do both  :beer: :beer:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 904

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:28:22 AM »
It was a bit quiet for me , Id not stay at that part again
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 799



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:35:52 AM »
Yeah, its not exactly bouncing!


Im just with family though, so nice and chilled   :beer:



Read a few books, wind Kenny up a bit. The usual  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 063


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:47:30 AM »
Never stayed there, usually old town PDC, Costa Teguise a few times but more recently behind the strip at PDC.
Logged
Jake past
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 657



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:12:52 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:09:07 AM
Cant decide 



Between lounging by the pool at the villa today 

Or having a wander down to dorada beach  :pd:


Fuck it  :alastair:


Ill do both  :beer: :beer:

Trying to throw somebody off the scent? 
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 799



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on Today at 11:12:52 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:09:07 AM
Cant decide 



Between lounging by the pool at the villa today 

Or having a wander down to dorada beach  :pd:


Fuck it  :alastair:


Ill do both  :beer: :beer:

Trying to throw somebody off the scent? 



Heres the brains of red raw 
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 799



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:49:31 PM »
And tell yer mate Steely to put those steaks down  :nige: :nige:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 5 031



View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 04:27:02 PM »
Matthew!

If youre that bored why not try birdwatching ?

Less chance of upsetting the neighbours that way.


Or call me for some underwear talk
Logged
Tory Cunt
El Capitan
*****
Online Online

Posts: 45 799



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 04:45:17 PM »
Got a black eye last time I did some bird watching 




Apparently  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 