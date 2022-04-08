Welcome,
April 08, 2022, 05:19:16 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
Author
Topic: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
El Capitan
Posts: 45 799
22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
on:
Today
at 10:09:07 AM »
Cant decide
Between lounging by the pool at the villa today
Or having a wander down to dorada beach
Fuck it
Ill do both

Minge
Posts: 10 904
Superstar
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:28:22 AM »
It was a bit quiet for me , Id not stay at that part again
El Capitan
Posts: 45 799
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:35:52 AM »
Yeah, its not exactly bouncing!
Im just with family though, so nice and chilled
Read a few books, wind Kenny up a bit. The usual

Robbso
Posts: 16 063
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:47:30 AM »
Never stayed there, usually old town PDC, Costa Teguise a few times but more recently behind the strip at PDC.
Jake past
Posts: 1 657
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:12:52 AM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:09:07 AM
Cant decide
Between lounging by the pool at the villa today
Or having a wander down to dorada beach
Fuck it
Ill do both
Trying to throw somebody off the scent?
El Capitan
Posts: 45 799
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:16:41 PM »
Quote from: Jake past on
Today
at 11:12:52 AM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 10:09:07 AM
Cant decide
Between lounging by the pool at the villa today
Or having a wander down to dorada beach
Fuck it
Ill do both
Trying to throw somebody off the scent?
Heres the brains of red raw

El Capitan
Posts: 45 799
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:49:31 PM »
And tell yer mate Steely to put those steaks down

Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 031
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 04:27:02 PM »
Matthew!
If youre that bored why not try birdwatching ?
Less chance of upsetting the neighbours that way.
Or call me for some underwear talk

El Capitan
Posts: 45 799
Re: 22 degrees in sunny playa blanca
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 04:45:17 PM »
Got a black eye last time I did some bird watching
Apparently

