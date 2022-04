headset

that's a bit naughty and will cause some outrage amongst the fly me lot OTR.



expect a realm of posts about the disgust of it all -



they do like a political scandal to moan about that lot



unless they roll out the usual when it suits them - we better not talk about it in case we jeopardise any ongoing enquire



for the good of the decent people out there people, let's hope its a load of shit.





raided by cops - as part of a bribery, fraud and money laundering investigation.

Posts: 16 071 Re: Unite, one of the UKs largest and most powerful trade unions « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:49:07 AM » Absolute bollox. Unions have done far more good for the working man than bad.

Every organisation attracts wronguns but not all of them are bent and have their snouts in the trough. The trouble is, they are as weak as piss now and have been for a good few years. Logged

love them or hate them the fly me lot very rarely miss a big political subject unless they happen to have a dog in the fight



they are a subjective lot that lot OTR- i will give them that I went and bought some hobnobs expecting to read a big debate on the subject over on fly me - so they did disappoint me in ignoring the subject.love them or hate them the fly me lot very rarely miss a big political subject unless they happen to have a dog in the fightthey are a subjective lot that lot OTR- i will give them that Logged