Author Topic: Unite, one of the UKs largest and most powerful trade unions  (Read 221 times)
headset
Posts: 4 895


« on: Today at 06:42:20 AM »
raided by cops - as part of a bribery, fraud and money laundering investigation.

that's a bit naughty and will cause some outrage amongst the fly me lot OTR.

expect a realm of posts about the disgust of it all -

they do like a political scandal to moan about that lot

unless they roll out the usual when it suits them - we better not talk about it in case we jeopardise any ongoing enquire monkey

for the good of the decent people out there people, let's hope its a load of shit.


https://news-sky-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/news.sky.com/story/amp/police-raid-uks-largest-trade-union-unites-headquarters-12584484?amp_js_v=a6&amp_gs
Bernie
Posts: 7 563


« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:26:03 AM »
Union snouts in the trough - always been the case.
Robbso
Posts: 16 063


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:49:07 AM »
Absolute bollox. Unions have done far more good for the working man than bad.
Every organisation attracts wronguns but not all of them are bent and have their snouts in the trough. The trouble is, they are as weak as piss now and have been for a good few years.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 447


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:59:29 AM »
The unions are a public sector phenomenon now. The public sector needs an axe to it.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 150


Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:31:33 AM »
Power corrupts and that applies to Politicians, the Judiciary and the Unions.
Rutters
Posts: 636


« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:49:44 AM »
Unions still have their uses but the focus has shifted (just like Labour and the media).
Instead of Worker's Rights the obsession now is intersectionality. Diversity, inclusion, Women's/Black/Gay/Trans rights trump all else.
If you're in a Union, see if they have a Political Levy and what it's aims are.
