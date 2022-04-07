Welcome,
April 15, 2022, 08:24:34 AM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That Jimmy Savile doc
Author
Topic: That Jimmy Savile doc (Read 313 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 041
That Jimmy Savile doc
«
on:
April 07, 2022, 08:46:09 PM
Dirty Leeds cunt.
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 986
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #1 on:
April 08, 2022, 06:56:49 AM
we haven't watched it yet but we will.
we have 2 episodes of the latest Last kingdom series to watch - then will watch Jimmy then the new peaky blinders series.
For now, it is 2 episodes to go of UHTRED - DESTINY TO ALL
Bernie
Posts: 7 598
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #2 on:
April 08, 2022, 08:25:22 AM
Watched it last night.
Amazing he got away with it for so long.........at many points he was actually subtly hinting at what he was up to!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 474
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #3 on:
April 08, 2022, 05:03:48 PM
And the top BBC executives didnt know?
headset
Posts: 4 986
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:57:44 AM
watched it over the last couple of nights - despite the fact he did to be fair to him raise millions for charity - what a dirty horrible fucking man he turned out to be.
to think I was glued to the tele when Jim I'll fix it was on.
glad I didn't write him a letter.
he got off scot-free when you look back at it all. People should have got jail for the cover-up.
Big Bad Eugene
Posts: 19
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:55:02 AM
Quote from: Bernie on April 08, 2022, 08:25:22 AM
Watched it last night.
Amazing he got away with it for so long.........at many points he was actually subtly hinting at what he was up to!
Learnt a thing or two did yer? No apology necessary Bernard
