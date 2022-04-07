Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: That Jimmy Savile doc
Ben G
« on: April 07, 2022, 08:46:09 PM »
Dirty Leeds cunt.
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 08, 2022, 06:56:49 AM »
we haven't watched it yet but we will.

we have 2 episodes of the latest Last kingdom series to watch - then will watch Jimmy then the new peaky blinders series.


For now, it is 2 episodes to go of UHTRED -  DESTINY TO ALL monkey
Bernie
« Reply #2 on: April 08, 2022, 08:25:22 AM »
Watched it last night.

Amazing he got away with it for so long.........at many points he was actually subtly hinting at what he was up to!
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: April 08, 2022, 05:03:48 PM »
And the top BBC executives didnt know?
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:57:44 AM »
watched it over the last couple of nights - despite the fact he did to be fair to him raise millions for charity - what a dirty horrible fucking man he turned out to be.

to think I was glued to the tele when Jim I'll fix it was on.

glad I didn't write him a letter.


he got off scot-free when you look back at it all.  People should have got jail for the cover-up.
Big Bad Eugene

« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:55:02 AM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 08, 2022, 08:25:22 AM
Learnt a thing or two did yer? No apology necessary Bernard  :ponce:
