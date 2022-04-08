Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 08, 2022, 05:19:10 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That Jimmy Savile doc
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: That Jimmy Savile doc (Read 165 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 031
That Jimmy Savile doc
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:09 PM »
Dirty Leeds cunt.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 895
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:56:49 AM »
we haven't watched it yet but we will.
we have 2 episodes of the latest Last kingdom series to watch - then will watch Jimmy then the new peaky blinders series.
For now, it is 2 episodes to go of UHTRED - DESTINY TO ALL
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 563
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:25:22 AM »
Watched it last night.
Amazing he got away with it for so long.........at many points he was actually subtly hinting at what he was up to!
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 448
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:03:48 PM »
And the top BBC executives didnt know?
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...