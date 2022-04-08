Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 08, 2022, 09:29:45 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
That Jimmy Savile doc
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: That Jimmy Savile doc (Read 119 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 5 030
That Jimmy Savile doc
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:09 PM »
Dirty Leeds cunt.
Logged
Tory Cunt
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 895
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:56:49 AM »
we haven't watched it yet but we will.
we have 2 episodes of the latest Last kingdom series to watch - then will watch Jimmy then the new peaky blinders series.
For now, it is 2 episodes to go of UHTRED - DESTINY TO ALL
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 563
Re: That Jimmy Savile doc
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:25:22 AM »
Watched it last night.
Amazing he got away with it for so long.........at many points he was actually subtly hinting at what he was up to!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...