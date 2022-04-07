Welcome,
April 07, 2022, 12:33:41 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Boro Lad Wayne Spriggs Company hits £100 million sales.
Topic: Boro Lad Wayne Spriggs Company hits £100 million sales.
Minge
headset
Boro Lad Wayne Spriggs Company hits £100 million sales.
When you strip it all back I know it's about profit in the bank, but any company knocking out £100 million + in sales - in fairly quickfire time as well must be in a healthy place profit-wise you would think.
Seems to be doing well for himself.
He will be buying Boro next
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-businessmans-luxury-interiors-firm-23621640
Robbso
Re: Boro Lad Wayne Spriggs Company hits £100 million sales.
He could do worse than employing Richie Sunaks wifes account
