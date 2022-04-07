Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Boro Lad Wayne Spriggs Company hits £100 million sales.  (Read 40 times)
When you strip it all back I know it's about profit in the bank, but any company knocking out £100 million + in sales - in fairly quickfire time as well must be in a healthy place profit-wise you would think.

Seems to be doing well for himself.

He will be buying Boro next monkey


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/teesside-businessmans-luxury-interiors-firm-23621640
He could do worse than employing Richie Sunaks wifes account  mick
