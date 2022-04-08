Welcome,
April 08, 2022
Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !
Topic: Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !
headset
Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !
Yesterday
at 10:39:22 AM
when the boss speaks the nation listens
Well done on this one Boris.
Keep sports between males & females fair!
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18190400/boris-johnson-athletes-trans/
Robbso
Re: Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !
Yesterday
at 11:01:58 AM
Even a broken clock is right, well you know the rest.
Spot on, on this one.
Bernie
Re: Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !
Today
at 08:26:57 AM
Common sense is starting to prevail - though the pro trans mob on twitter are not happy.
