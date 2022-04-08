Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Top athletes laud Boris Johnson on Trans Subject !  (Read 139 times)
when the boss speaks the nation listens monkey


Well done on this one Boris. :like:


Keep sports between males & females fair!



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18190400/boris-johnson-athletes-trans/
Even a broken clock is right, well you know the rest.

Spot on, on this one.
Common sense is starting to prevail - though the pro trans mob on twitter are not happy. souey
