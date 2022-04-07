Welcome,
April 07, 2022, 12:33:28 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STILL FERGIE TIME - Sir Alex Ferguson
Author
Topic: STILL FERGIE TIME - Sir Alex Ferguson
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 887
STILL FERGIE TIME - Sir Alex Ferguson
«
on:
Today
at 10:10:39 AM »
still raking it in off Man Utd.
235k a week for doing literally fuck all - good money if you can get it.
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/18189048/sir-alex-ferguson-weekly-income/
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 058
Re: STILL FERGIE TIME - Sir Alex Ferguson
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:26:44 PM »
The clubs a fucking basket case
Logged
