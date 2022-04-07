Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Grand National Week @ Aintree - Day 1
£1 placepot for today .... as headset once again goes to head to head with the bookies at one of the big race festivals.

i don't do Golf before any of you ask - so I can't offer you any tips in that sport monkey


IN IT TO WIN IT - AS THE BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY!


Leg 1 13:45 Aintree (LV)
4. Pic D'Orhy

Leg 2 14:20 Aintree (LV)
5. Knight Salute

Leg 3 14:55 Aintree (LV)
3. Conflated

Leg 4 15:30 Aintree (LV)
5. Monmiral

Leg 5 16:05 Aintree (LV)
3. Cat Tiger

Leg 6 16:40 Aintree (LV)
3. Before Midnight

Stake:
£1.00
Useless cunt
My horse in the work sweep Dingo Dollar. If it starts now it might have a chance of winning next years race rava
