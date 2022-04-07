headset

Offline



Posts: 4 887





Posts: 4 887 Grand National Week @ Aintree - Day 1 « on: Today at 09:41:22 AM »



i don't do Golf before any of you ask - so I can't offer you any tips in that sport





IN IT TO WIN IT - AS THE BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY!





Leg 1 13:45 Aintree (LV)

4. Pic D'Orhy



Leg 2 14:20 Aintree (LV)

5. Knight Salute



Leg 3 14:55 Aintree (LV)

3. Conflated



Leg 4 15:30 Aintree (LV)

5. Monmiral



Leg 5 16:05 Aintree (LV)

3. Cat Tiger



Leg 6 16:40 Aintree (LV)

3. Before Midnight



Stake:

£1.00

£1 placepot for today .... as headset once again goes to head to head with the bookies at one of the big race festivals.i don't do Golf before any of you ask - so I can't offer you any tips in that sportIN IT TO WIN IT - AS THE BOY TOWERSY WOULD SAY!Leg 1 13:45 Aintree (LV)4. Pic D'OrhyLeg 2 14:20 Aintree (LV)5. Knight SaluteLeg 3 14:55 Aintree (LV)3. ConflatedLeg 4 15:30 Aintree (LV)5. MonmiralLeg 5 16:05 Aintree (LV)3. Cat TigerLeg 6 16:40 Aintree (LV)3. Before MidnightStake:£1.00 Logged