April 06, 2022, 02:53:30 PM
Maradona-s Hand of God shirt (a snip at £4m)
headset
« on: Today at 02:44:43 PM »
Diego's famous shirt from the famous 86 world cup game against England is up for sale - now due to the fact he is the best player of my living lifetime - I thought maybe some of you lot might have a spare few bob tucked away and could do headset a good favour and buy it at auction for me.

Just dm if you plan on doing so. monkey

otherwise here is an article on it - Steve Hodge is the lucky player about to cash in


apologies in advance if the Times newspaper is above your station - especially any of you 'RAW' or Fly me lads who might be looking in :like:


https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/deb77586-b583-11ec-8ba8-f6bf3099f5f6?shareToken=3d57f51e571b009f3acfe651c7e0525c
« Last Edit: Today at 02:47:08 PM by headset » Logged
