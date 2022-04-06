Diego's famous shirt from the famous 86 world cup game against England is up for sale - now due to the fact he is the best player of my living lifetime - I thought maybe some of you lot might have a spare few bob tucked away and could do headset a good favour and buy it at auction for me.
Just dm if you plan on doing so.
otherwise here is an article on it - Steve Hodge is the lucky player about to cash in
apologies in advance if the Times newspaper is above your station - especially any of you 'RAW' or Fly me lads who might be looking in https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/deb77586-b583-11ec-8ba8-f6bf3099f5f6?shareToken=3d57f51e571b009f3acfe651c7e0525c