headset

Online



Posts: 4 870





Posts: 4 870 Demolished site near Albert Park could be transformed by mosque « on: Today at 06:36:55 AM »



it's not my cup of tea but I suppose it's better than looking at wasteland .....







where's Hally the property developer when you most need him





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/elegant-distinctive-demolished-site-near-23604498#comments-wrapper a new mosque could be coming to Boro.it's not my cup of tea but I suppose it's better than looking at wasteland .....where's Hally the property developer when you most need him Logged