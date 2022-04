headset

Prince Charles letters reveal he asked paedophile Jimmy Savile to advise royals



I'm a royalist and do think they bring something to the country but would also slimline them once the Queen passes away.



William and Kate will bring the monarchy back to its feet and I would give them the job over Charles.







https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/18177314/prince-charles-letters-paedophile-jimmy-savile/



