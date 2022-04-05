Welcome,
April 07, 2022, 09:41:05 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fulham
Author
Topic: Fulham (Read 599 times)
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 517
Infant Herpes
Fulham
«
on:
April 05, 2022, 11:03:57 PM
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.
0-1.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 594
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #1 on:
April 05, 2022, 11:28:47 PM
Nob.. four nowt, Boro
Robbso
Posts: 16 061
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:26:05 AM »
Six nothing
headset
Posts: 4 887
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 07:08:43 AM »
it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.
then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.
Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.
he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.
draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 149
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 08:22:31 AM »
Its Mitrovic ffs.
Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.
Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.
2 - 0
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 030
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:02 AM »
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 887
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 02:58:44 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Yesterday
at 08:22:31 AM
Its Mitrovic ffs.
Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.
Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.
2 - 0
me spell checker cant of kicked in - you would have some fun if that ever switches its self off
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 517
Infant Herpes
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:12 PM »
After a couple of pre-match sherberts I'm amending my prediction. We'll put four past these plastic Chelsea fucking ring pieces.
plazmuh
Posts: 14 557
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 07:29:44 PM »
kippers
Posts: 3 121
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 07:36:11 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 10:12:02 AM
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box
Are you sure? Its burnley v everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 030
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:39:36 PM »
I discovered that and found it elsewhere.
Im still housebound
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 030
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:14 PM »
Four cans of Kroni in the first half!
Zinfandel up next !
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:19:04 PM »
Very poor defending. Free header from the penalty spot.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:20:58 PM »
Really dozy defending.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:23:20 PM »
Hed only scored 37 goals before tonight. Didnt anyone tell the stupid buggers?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:59 PM »
We could be winning this game if only we had strikers with the killer instinct.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 398
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 10:07:50 PM »
We wuz robbed... of a point!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 10:12:49 PM »
Or three. Watmore and Coburn had excellent chances. I think to be fair they tried too hard.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 517
Infant Herpes
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 10:18:44 PM »
Better team in the 2nd half. Just need to remember to mark the biggest cunt on the pitch who also happens to score a few. Fucking drenched
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 030
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 10:26:18 PM »
No way in 1 million years did we deserve to lose that game.
I understand the tactics and the selection but these really did hamper us hows the game progressed.
Sporar clearly isnt the answer and once again proven this
kippers
Posts: 3 121
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #20 on:
Today
at 09:16:56 AM »
We tend to make things too intricate when getting into good attacking positions.
Robbso
Posts: 16 061
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #21 on:
Today
at 09:48:32 AM »
Hardly a peep from bill the bastard after the posh game. 4 times he posted from them scoring till the final whistle last night
sad as fuck
headset
Posts: 4 887
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #22 on:
Today
at 09:49:38 AM »
Wilder nailed it in his interview.
despite the slack marking of goal machine Mitrovic for the fulham goal.
we had enough chances and, not just chances, but good chances to win that game.
Failing to score in big games with that many clear-cut chances then you simply don't deserve the points I'm afraid.
that said I was actually pleased with the second-half performance bar the gifting of the goal to them and our poor finishing in front of goal.
definitely the better team on the night, but they got the goal and that's the bit that matters most in football.
we need to win Saturday.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 149
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #23 on:
Today
at 09:51:54 AM »
Fulham were on top most of the first half, for the last 10 minutes we upped our game.
We were the better team 2nd half. Fuck nose what happened with marking that Facun at the free kick but we had chances to win it never mind draw. Lack of composure from Josh and Watmore. Sporar needs a kick in the cunt. If if gets his header on target he scores.
Wilder held back first half. Think he knows our limitations. We did well second half without Jones. Much happier with that than our Chelski non performace. Mcnair, Howson, Watmore, Dijksteel and Bola stood out for me.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 517
Infant Herpes
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #24 on:
Today
at 11:17:32 AM »
Quote from: kippers on
Today
at 09:16:56 AM
We tend to make things too intricate when getting into good attacking positions.
There was half a dozen times when we worked a chance to sling it across the six yard line, but chose to knock it back. The problem was we never committed enough bodies showing enough movement in the box
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 11:43:25 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 09:48:32 AM
Hardly a peep from bill the bastard after the posh game. 4 times he posted from them scoring till the final whistle last night
sad as fuck
Peterborough was a very easy win. We should have been able to smash them and we did. Fulham was a very big test and I would have settled for a point before kickoff. However I watched the game and thought Boro threw it away. Its really annoying to see how our strikers cannot put easy chances away. This has happened time after time. If we had decent strikers I think we would be comfortably in second spot.
Robbso
Posts: 16 061
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 12:22:31 PM »
How did Peterborough get on Tuesday night
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 149
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #27 on:
Today
at 12:51:34 PM »
Shout out for the ref last night too The utter cunt!
Robbso
Posts: 16 061
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #28 on:
Today
at 12:55:08 PM »
We missed 3 sitters like
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 149
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 01:34:03 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 12:55:08 PM
We missed 3 sitters like
There is that but the ref gave Foolem way too much.
Only Cocoa's was a sitter. Watmore should score but still had the keeper and a defender on the line to beat. Sporar should get his header on target and would have scored in all likelihood.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 05:39:07 PM »
There is a pattern here. We missed a hatful of chances at Blackburn, Bristol City and QPR. Total points 1. Too many games when either sloppy defensive mistakes or poor finishing cost a load of points.
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 149
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #31 on:
Today
at 06:13:56 PM »
We are not ruthlessly efficient but who is ?
Mitrovic is considered the pick of the forwards in the Championship.
a) We wouldn't get him, he's a London Luvvie.
b) We couldn't afford him.
c) He misses plenty, including one last night.
d) He scored 11 in the premiership in a losing side and that includes penalties.
Watmore is in the team/1st sub on merit. He has pace and his work rate is off the chart. He's not the greatest finisher but he cost fork hall and is possibly our best forward acquisition that we have made in some time.
Robbso
Posts: 16 061
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #32 on:
Today
at 06:51:49 PM »
Bill the bastard is an idiot. Ask him how much we are paying a week for the kid from Arsenal, while youre at it ask him where my Xmas present is
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 446
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #33 on:
Today
at 08:36:24 PM »
The kid from Arsenal couldnt hit a barn door with a banjo,so I hope we arent paying the lions share of his wages.
Ben G
Posts: 5 030
Re: Fulham
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 08:45:18 PM »
Bill , fuck off.
