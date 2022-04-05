Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Fulham
« on: April 05, 2022, 11:03:57 PM »
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.

0-1.



Robbso

Re: Fulham
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:26:05 AM »
Six nothing

headset

Re: Fulham
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:08:43 AM »
it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.



then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.

Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.



he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.



draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 146Fred West ruined my wife Re: Fulham « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:22:31 AM » Its Mitrovic ffs.



Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.



Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.



Ben G



Re: Fulham
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:12:02 AM »
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box

headset

Posts: 4 887 Re: Fulham « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 02:58:44 PM » Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Yesterday at 08:22:31 AM Its Mitrovic ffs.



Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.



Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.



me spell checker cant of kicked in - you would have some fun if that ever switches its self off me spell checker cant of kicked in - you would have some fun if that ever switches its self off Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Fulham
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:09:12 PM »
After a couple of pre-match sherberts I'm amending my prediction. We'll put four past these plastic Chelsea fucking ring pieces.

Ben G



Re: Fulham
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:39:36 PM »
I discovered that and found it elsewhere.

Im still housebound



Im still housebound Logged Tory Cunt

Ben G



Re: Fulham
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:46:14 PM »
Four cans of Kroni in the first half!

Zinfandel up next !





Zinfandel up next ! Logged Tory Cunt

Bill Buxton

Re: Fulham
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:19:04 PM »
Very poor defending. Free header from the penalty spot.

Bill Buxton

Re: Fulham
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:23:20 PM »
Hed only scored 37 goals before tonight. Didnt anyone tell the stupid buggers?

Bill Buxton

Re: Fulham
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:34:59 PM »
We could be winning this game if only we had strikers with the killer instinct.

Squarewheelbike

Re: Fulham
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:07:50 PM »
We wuz robbed... of a point!

Bill Buxton

Re: Fulham
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:12:49 PM »
Or three. Watmore and Coburn had excellent chances. I think to be fair they tried too hard.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:15:09 PM by Bill Buxton »

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Re: Fulham
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:18:44 PM »
Better team in the 2nd half. Just need to remember to mark the biggest cunt on the pitch who also happens to score a few. Fucking drenched

Ben G



Mountain KingPosts: 5 028 Re: Fulham « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:26:18 PM » No way in 1 million years did we deserve to lose that game.



I understand the tactics and the selection but these really did hamper us hows the game progressed.



Sporar clearly isnt the answer and once again proven this

kippers

Re: Fulham
« Reply #20 on: Today at 09:16:56 AM »
We tend to make things too intricate when getting into good attacking positions.

Robbso

Posts: 16 058 Re: Fulham « Reply #21 on: Today at 09:48:32 AM » sad as fuck

Hardly a peep from bill the bastard after the posh game. 4 times he posted from them scoring till the final whistle last nightsad as fuck Logged

headset

Posts: 4 887 Re: Fulham « Reply #22 on: Today at 09:49:38 AM » Wilder nailed it in his interview.



despite the slack marking of goal machine Mitrovic for the fulham goal.



we had enough chances and, not just chances, but good chances to win that game.



Failing to score in big games with that many clear-cut chances then you simply don't deserve the points I'm afraid.



that said I was actually pleased with the second-half performance bar the gifting of the goal to them and our poor finishing in front of goal.



definitely the better team on the night, but they got the goal and that's the bit that matters most in football.



we need to win Saturday.

Westlane_rightwinger

Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 1 146Fred West ruined my wife Re: Fulham « Reply #23 on: Today at 09:51:54 AM » Fulham were on top most of the first half, for the last 10 minutes we upped our game.



We were the better team 2nd half. Fuck nose what happened with marking that Facun at the free kick but we had chances to win it never mind draw. Lack of composure from Josh and Watmore. Sporar needs a kick in the cunt. If if gets his header on target he scores.



Wilder held back first half. Think he knows our limitations. We did well second half without Jones. Much happier with that than our Chelski non performace. Mcnair, Howson, Watmore, Dijksteel and Bola stood out for me. Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 517Infant Herpes Re: Fulham « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:17:32 AM » Quote from: kippers on Today at 09:16:56 AM We tend to make things too intricate when getting into good attacking positions.



There was half a dozen times when we worked a chance to sling it across the six yard line, but chose to knock it back. The problem was we never committed enough bodies showing enough movement in the box There was half a dozen times when we worked a chance to sling it across the six yard line, but chose to knock it back. The problem was we never committed enough bodies showing enough movement in the box Logged I know where you live

Bill Buxton

Posts: 5 444 Re: Fulham « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:43:25 AM » Quote from: Robbso on Today at 09:48:32 AM sad as fuck



Hardly a peep from bill the bastard after the posh game. 4 times he posted from them scoring till the final whistle last nightsad as fuck

Peterborough was a very easy win. We should have been able to smash them and we did. Fulham was a very big test and I would have settled for a point before kickoff. However I watched the game and thought Boro threw it away. Its really annoying to see how our strikers cannot put easy chances away. This has happened time after time. If we had decent strikers I think we would be comfortably in second spot. Peterborough was a very easy win. We should have been able to smash them and we did. Fulham was a very big test and I would have settled for a point before kickoff. However I watched the game and thought Boro threw it away. Its really annoying to see how our strikers cannot put easy chances away. This has happened time after time. If we had decent strikers I think we would be comfortably in second spot. Logged