April 06, 2022, 10:38:52 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fulham
Author
Topic: Fulham (Read 328 times)
gizboro68
Bill Buxton
and 6 Guests are viewing this topic.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Fulham
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.
0-1.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Fulham
Nob.. four nowt, Boro
Robbso
Re: Fulham
Six nothing
headset
Re: Fulham
it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.
then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.
Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.
he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.
draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: Fulham
Its Mitrovic ffs.
Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.
Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.
2 - 0
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Fulham
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box
headset
Re: Fulham
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on
Today
at 08:22:31 AM
Its Mitrovic ffs.
Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.
Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.
2 - 0
me spell checker cant of kicked in - you would have some fun if that ever switches its self off
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Fulham
After a couple of pre-match sherberts I'm amending my prediction. We'll put four past these plastic Chelsea fucking ring pieces.
plazmuh
Re: Fulham
kippers
Re: Fulham
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 10:12:02 AM
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box
Are you sure? Its burnley v everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Fulham
I discovered that and found it elsewhere.
Im still housebound
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Fulham
Four cans of Kroni in the first half!
Zinfandel up next !
Bill Buxton
Re: Fulham
Very poor defending. Free header from the penalty spot.
Bill Buxton
Re: Fulham
Really dozy defending.
Bill Buxton
Re: Fulham
Hed only scored 37 goals before tonight. Didnt anyone tell the stupid buggers?
Bill Buxton
Re: Fulham
We could be winning this game if only we had strikers with the killer instinct.
Squarewheelbike
Re: Fulham
We wuz robbed... of a point!
Bill Buxton
Re: Fulham
Or three. Watmore and Coburn had excellent chances. I think to be fair they tried too hard.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Re: Fulham
Better team in the 2nd half. Just need to remember to mark the biggest cunt on the pitch who also happens to score a few. Fucking drenched
Ben G
Mountain King
Re: Fulham
No way in 1 million years did we deserve to lose that game.
I understand the tactics and the selection but these really did hamper us hows the game progressed.
Sporar clearly isnt the answer and once again proven this
