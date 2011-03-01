Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
March 01, 2011
Topic: Fulham
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.

0-1.
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 594



Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM
 :nige:

Nob.. four nowt, Boro
Robbso
Posts: 16 051


Reply #2 on: Today at 05:26:05 AM
Six nothing
headset
Posts: 4 879


Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:43 AM
it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.

then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.
Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.

he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.

draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro
Westlane_rightwinger
Posts: 1 145


Fred West ruined my wife


Reply #4 on: Today at 08:22:31 AM
Its Mitrovic ffs.

Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.

Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.

2 - 0
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 028



Reply #5 on: Today at 10:12:02 AM
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box
Tory Cunt
headset
Posts: 4 879


Reply #6 on: Today at 02:58:44 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on Today at 08:22:31 AM
Its Mitrovic ffs.

Hes a fat Serb which basically makes him a Russian cocksucker.

Hugh Grant is the leader of their mob.

2 - 0

monkey

me spell checker cant of kicked in - you would have some fun if that ever switches its self off
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 516


Infant Herpes


Reply #7 on: Today at 07:09:12 PM
After a couple of pre-match sherberts I'm amending my prediction. We'll put four past these plastic Chelsea fucking ring pieces.
I know where you live
plazmuh
Posts: 14 557


Reply #8 on: Today at 07:29:44 PM


 :like:
kippers
Posts: 3 120


Reply #9 on: Today at 07:36:11 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 10:12:02 AM
Its on Bein Sports 3 if youve a dodgy box

Are you sure?  Its burnley v everton
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 028



Reply #10 on: Today at 08:39:36 PM
I discovered that and found it elsewhere.

Im still housebound
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 5 028



Reply #11 on: Today at 08:46:14 PM
Four cans of Kroni in the first half!


Zinfandel up next !
Tory Cunt
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 443


Reply #12 on: Today at 09:19:04 PM
Very poor defending. Free header from the penalty spot.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 443


Reply #13 on: Today at 09:20:58 PM
Really dozy defending.
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 443


Reply #14 on: Today at 09:23:20 PM
Hed only scored 37 goals before tonight. Didnt anyone tell the stupid buggers?
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 443


Reply #15 on: Today at 09:34:59 PM
We could be winning this game if only we had strikers with the killer instinct.
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 398


Reply #16 on: Today at 10:07:50 PM
We wuz robbed... of a point!
Bill Buxton
Posts: 5 443


Reply #17 on: Today at 10:12:49 PM
Or three. Watmore and Coburn had excellent chances. I think to be fair they tried too hard.
Last Edit: Today at 10:15:09 PM by Bill Buxton
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 516


Infant Herpes


Reply #18 on: Today at 10:18:44 PM
Better team in the 2nd half. Just need to remember to mark the biggest cunt on the pitch who also happens to score a few. Fucking drenched
I know where you live
Ben G
Online Online

Posts: 5 028



Reply #19 on: Today at 10:26:18 PM
No way in 1 million years did we deserve to lose that game.

I understand the tactics and the selection but these really did hamper us hows the game progressed.

Sporar clearly isnt the answer and once again proven this
Logged
