headset

Offline



Posts: 4 879





Posts: 4 879

Re: Fulham « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:08:43 AM » it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.



then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.

Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.



he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.



draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro