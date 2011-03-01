Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Fulham  (Read 58 times)
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.

0-1.
 :nige:

Nob.. four nowt, Boro
Six nothing
it should be a good game regardless of the outcome - these have some cracking players Wilson, Cavallo he is one I rate he looked the business on our first game with them.

then Mitravich who for me is the best striker the championship has ever seen in my time of watching it.
Fatal last words here - he never really does it gainst Boro though. I still rate him despite him flopping more or less when in the premier league.

he just gives you goals and Slaven is probably the last to really do that for us year in and year out. Even our big gun strikers of the 90s never really hit the prolific tag with us over any period of time.

draw for me tonight 1-1 head - heart & bets 2-1 boro
