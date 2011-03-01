Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 514





Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 514Infant Herpes Fulham « on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM » Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.



0-1. Logged I know where you live