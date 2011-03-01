Welcome,
April 06, 2022, 01:16:48 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Fulham
Author
Topic: Fulham
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Fulham
Yesterday
at 11:03:57 PM
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.

0-1.
0-1.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Fulham
Yesterday
at 11:28:47 PM
Nob.. four nowt, Boro
