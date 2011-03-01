Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2022, 01:16:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fulham  (Read 18 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 514


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:03:57 PM »
Tommy fucking Trinder, Diddy David Dickhead Hamilton, Terry wife beater McCann........ that Frankenstein faced cunt off Pointless...we can't take these cunts seriously. The fucking Cottagers!! Bunch of toilet dwelling deviants.

0-1.
Logged
I know where you live
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 594



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:28:47 PM »
 :nige:

Nob.. four nowt, Boro
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 