Robbso

Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « on: April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »



Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges. Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges. Logged

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »



smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.



I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.



pleaded not guilty I think.



Yeah I think that's his real name

smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.

I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.

pleaded not guilty I think.

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #4 on: April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »



let's leave things at that until the trial ends.



if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.



he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.







he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918

You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words

let's leave things at that until the trial ends.

if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.

he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.

he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #7 on: April 08, 2022, 08:46:04 PM »



Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...



He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRules

Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:38:03 AM »





shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what Logged

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 12:44:03 PM »





shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?







Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded



You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?

Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded

Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:21:43 PM »





shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?







Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded



Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retardedSmoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.



Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.



I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.

Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:20:01 PM »

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.



Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.





He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?







He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:39:55 PM »





shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?







Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded



Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retardedSmoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.



Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.





I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.

Logged

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 11:50:47 PM »

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.



Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.





He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?









He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?

If you knew as much as you claim to, you would know that the board was wiped due to a post by Bruce where he had copied and posted dozens of questionable and offensive posts, 99% of which were made by the people who now frequent red roar.



If you knew as much as you claim to, you would know that the board was wiped due to a post by Bruce where he had copied and posted dozens of questionable and offensive posts, 99% of which were made by the people who now frequent red roar.

Too scared to reveal who you are on Bore Me I see

Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:46:19 AM »



If you knew as much as you claim to, you would know that the board was wiped due to a post by Bruce where he had copied and posted dozens of questionable and offensive posts, 99% of which were made by the people who now frequent red roar.



Too scared to reveal who you are on Bore Me I see

If you knew as much as you claim to, you would know that the board was wiped due to a post by Bruce where he had copied and posted dozens of questionable and offensive posts, 99% of which were made by the people who now frequent red roar.Too scared to reveal who you are on Bore Me I see





Bernie, it was wiped due to your racist Yusef thread which caused uproar and condemnation across MFC related social media, until that thread was deleted and you issued a grovelling apology



Bernie, it was wiped due to your racist Yusef thread which caused uproar and condemnation across MFC related social media, until that thread was deleted and you issued a grovelling apology

As the history was wiped it's not possible to prove Smoggy89 posted here so I am out of this thread. Pointless going around in circles