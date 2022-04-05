Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 10, 2022, 02:30:28 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm (Read 781 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 072
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
on:
April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »
Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #1 on:
April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »
Yeah I think that's his real name
smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.
I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.
pleaded not guilty I think.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #2 on:
April 05, 2022, 04:34:48 PM »
he will be shiting himself after reading Mark Page's sentence - unless he is innocent and gets found not guilty
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 072
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #3 on:
April 06, 2022, 06:04:44 AM »
Hes on trial now.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #4 on:
April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »
You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words
let's leave things at that until the trial ends.
if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.
he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.
he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #5 on:
April 06, 2022, 03:13:37 PM »
a further update on the ex-fly me to the moon poster - facing nonce charges in court.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-councillor-accused-raping-23610131
«
Last Edit: April 06, 2022, 03:17:58 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #6 on:
April 08, 2022, 07:52:05 AM »
another update on the ex-fly me to the moon - nonce in waiting!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-cllr-accused-raping-23627783
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #7 on:
April 08, 2022, 08:46:04 PM »
He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRules
Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...
«
Last Edit: April 08, 2022, 09:05:28 PM by Henry Chinaski
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:38:03 AM »
shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 810
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 10:39:03 AM »
Innocent until proven guilty!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 12:44:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 06:38:03 AM
shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what
You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?
Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded
Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 568
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 01:21:43 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 12:44:03 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 06:38:03 AM
shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what
You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?
Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded
Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you
I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.
Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 21
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 08:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:21:43 PM
I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.
Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.
He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 072
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 08:20:01 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:21:43 PM
I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.
Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.
He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?
Got that bit right though.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 17 596
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:21:43 PM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 12:44:03 PM
Quote from: headset on
Yesterday
at 06:38:03 AM
shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what
You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?
Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded
Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you
I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.
Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.
Logged
Bernie
Offline
Posts: 7 568
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 11:50:47 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on
Yesterday
at 08:20:01 PM
Quote from: Bernie on
Yesterday
at 01:21:43 PM
I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.
Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.
He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?
If you knew as much as you claim to, you would know that the board was wiped due to a post by Bruce where he had copied and posted dozens of questionable and offensive posts, 99% of which were made by the people who now frequent red roar.
Too scared to reveal who you are on Bore Me I see
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...