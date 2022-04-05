Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm  (Read 753 times)
Robbso
« on: April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »
 

Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges.
Logged
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »
Yeah I think that's his real name :like:

smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.

I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.

pleaded not guilty I think.
Logged
headset
« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2022, 04:34:48 PM »
he will be shiting himself after reading Mark Page's sentence - unless he is innocent and gets found not guilty
Logged
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: April 06, 2022, 06:04:44 AM »
Hes on trial now.
Logged
headset
« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »
You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words rava

let's leave things at that until the trial ends.

if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.

he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.



he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918
Logged
headset
« Reply #5 on: April 06, 2022, 03:13:37 PM »
a further update on the ex-fly me to the moon poster - facing nonce charges in court.




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-councillor-accused-raping-23610131
« Last Edit: April 06, 2022, 03:17:58 PM by headset » Logged
headset
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:52:05 AM »
another update on the ex-fly me to the moon - nonce in waiting!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-cllr-accused-raping-23627783
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 21



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 PM »
He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRules

Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...  

:redcard:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:28 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:03 AM »
monkey


shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what mcl
Logged
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:39:03 AM »
Innocent until proven guilty!















 klins
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 21



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:44:03 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:38:03 AM
monkey


shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what mcl

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?

souey

Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded

Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you :alf:
Logged
Bernie
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:21:43 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 12:44:03 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:38:03 AM
monkey


shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what mcl

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?

souey

Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded

Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you :alf:

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.

Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.

 :wanker:
Logged
Henry Chinaski

Online Online

Posts: 21



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:21:43 PM

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.

Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.


He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?

:lenin:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 072


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:31:25 PM »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:20:01 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:21:43 PM

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.

Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.


He did post on here, I remember reading his threads but due to some stupid racist c*nt all the history was deleted so I cannot prove it. Shame that isn't it Bernie?

:lenin:



Got that bit right though.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:39:55 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 01:21:43 PM
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 12:44:03 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 06:38:03 AM
monkey


shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what mcl

You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?

souey

Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded

Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you :alf:

I've been on here about 10 years and i have no memory of "Smoggy89" or "Smogy Rainbow" ever posting on here. So you can fuck off with your smears.

Care to reveal who you are on Bore me? You are clearly someone well known on there, hence your poorly executed attempt to deflect the fact that yet another of their alumni is on trial.

 :wanker:

 :like: :like:
Logged
headset
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:26:13 PM »
if he did he will know this tune ....


sniff or exsatcy......


Russian for 2.... as the techno would say mcl


would u like more of me or Henry Chinaski ...



com on henry give us a tune ..... and take headset on if you dare monkey


here is your warm up ...number


its time to make a name for yourself Big H


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UBT_iAkA_Bk
Logged
