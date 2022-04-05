Robbso

« on: April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »



Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges. Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges. Logged

« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »



smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.



I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.



pleaded not guilty I think.



Yeah I think that's his real namesmoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.pleaded not guilty I think. Logged

« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »



let's leave things at that until the trial ends.



if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.



he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.







he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit





https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918

You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand wordslet's leave things at that until the trial ends.if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit Logged

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 PM »



Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...



He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRulesImplying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so... « Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:28 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged

« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:03 AM »





shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what Logged

« Reply #10 on: Today at 12:44:03 PM »





You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?







Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retarded



Smoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you You think everyone on FMTTM gets a say in who is banned or unbanned?Knew you were dense never realised you were clinically retardedSmoggy89 posted on this board for a good stretch, he was a COB RWNJ like you Logged