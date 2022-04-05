Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm  (Read 588 times)
Robbso
« on: April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »
 

Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges.
headset
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »
Yeah I think that's his real name :like:

smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.

I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.

pleaded not guilty I think.
headset
« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2022, 04:34:48 PM »
he will be shiting himself after reading Mark Page's sentence - unless he is innocent and gets found not guilty
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: April 06, 2022, 06:04:44 AM »
Hes on trial now.
headset
« Reply #4 on: April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »
You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words rava

let's leave things at that until the trial ends.

if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.

he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.



he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918
headset
« Reply #5 on: April 06, 2022, 03:13:37 PM »
a further update on the ex-fly me to the moon poster - facing nonce charges in court.




https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-councillor-accused-raping-23610131
« Last Edit: April 06, 2022, 03:17:58 PM by headset » Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 907


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:52:05 AM »
another update on the ex-fly me to the moon - nonce in waiting!


https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-cllr-accused-raping-23627783
Henry Chinaski

« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:46:04 PM »
He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRules

Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...  

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:05:28 PM by Henry Chinaski » Logged
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:38:03 AM »
monkey


shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what mcl
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: Today at 10:39:03 AM »
Innocent until proven guilty!















 klins
