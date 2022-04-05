Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 09, 2022, 11:04:16 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm (Read 588 times)
Westlane_rightwinger
and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 069
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
on:
April 05, 2022, 04:12:40 PM »
Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #1 on:
April 05, 2022, 04:23:24 PM »
Yeah I think that's his real name
smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.
I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.
pleaded not guilty I think.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #2 on:
April 05, 2022, 04:34:48 PM »
he will be shiting himself after reading Mark Page's sentence - unless he is innocent and gets found not guilty
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 16 069
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #3 on:
April 06, 2022, 06:04:44 AM »
Hes on trial now.
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #4 on:
April 06, 2022, 06:19:27 AM »
You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words
let's leave things at that until the trial ends.
if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.
he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.
he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #5 on:
April 06, 2022, 03:13:37 PM »
a further update on the ex-fly me to the moon poster - facing nonce charges in court.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-councillor-accused-raping-23610131
«
Last Edit: April 06, 2022, 03:17:58 PM by headset
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:05 AM »
another update on the ex-fly me to the moon - nonce in waiting!
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-cllr-accused-raping-23627783
Logged
Henry Chinaski
Offline
Posts: 19
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 08:46:04 PM »
He was a RWNJ TROLL on fmttm who also posted on COB and came back here to crow/gloat about "baiting lefties" with the other dunces like Bernie & MaggieThatcherRules
Implying he's a product of Fly-Me when he only went on there to troll is a bit rich even for someone of headset's limitations. He was an Ultra-Conservative-Crank his natural home was here and he did post on here, so...
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 09:05:28 PM by Henry Chinaski
»
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 907
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 06:38:03 AM »
shut up Henry - he was banned more times than enough from Westy but still allowed back on Fly Me - you lot must have had a soft spot or some love for him - either that or he had something on you all - i won't ask what
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 806
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 10:39:03 AM »
Innocent until proven guilty!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...