April 06, 2022, 04:59:58 PM
News:
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
Author
Topic: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm (Read 293 times)
0 Members and 7 Guests are viewing this topic.
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 050
Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:12:40 PM
Ex-Middlesbrough councillor David Smith facing a string of child sex charges.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 879
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:23:24 PM
Yeah I think that's his real name
smoggyrainbow was the name on fly me .... a conservative winner for some area in boro.
I think if memory serves me right he will be due up soon or in the summer.
pleaded not guilty I think.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 879
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:34:48 PM
he will be shiting himself after reading Mark Page's sentence - unless he is innocent and gets found not guilty
Robbso
Online
Posts: 16 050
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:04:44 AM
Hes on trial now.
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 879
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:19:27 AM
You are right a report in last night's gazette --------------------- they say a picture paints a thousand words
let's leave things at that until the trial ends.
if he has done what is reported he needs big jail for that.
he must have had a good job to be throwing £10k about like he is alleged to have done.
he will be back on fly me if he is found not guilty - he tortured that lot ORT - i will give him that much credit
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-councillor-accused-raping-young-23598918
headset
Offline
Posts: 4 879
Re: Is this the bloke who posted on fmttm
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 03:13:37 PM
a further update on the ex-fly me to the moon poster - facing nonce charges in court.
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/ex-tory-councillor-accused-raping-23610131
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 03:17:58 PM by headset
»
