Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 069





Posts: 16 069 8000 « on: April 05, 2022, 04:08:18 PM » prices Season tickets sold for next season already. 10 days to go for reducedprices Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 905





Posts: 4 905 Re: 8000 « Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 04:25:31 PM » given we have 18k or close to that - 8k is a poor show really. that said probably due to the fuck up with the computer system...unless people genuinely do leave things until the last minute. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 069





Posts: 16 069 Re: 8000 « Reply #2 on: April 05, 2022, 04:43:28 PM » They usually do. Logged

Ben G



Offline



Posts: 5 031







Mountain KingPosts: 5 031 Re: 8000 « Reply #3 on: April 05, 2022, 05:37:59 PM » Im probably going to hang fire till summer.



Not certain Im be around (the area) come next season.



Logged Tory Cunt

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 069





Posts: 16 069 Re: 8000 « Reply #4 on: April 06, 2022, 06:01:57 AM » Cost of living might also have an affect. Not everyone is a COB millionaire Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 905





Posts: 4 905 Re: 8000 « Reply #5 on: April 06, 2022, 06:56:47 AM »



They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.



some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.



Kenny can put it through on expenses now he is in business with his website! I was going to renew mine tonight before the game at the ticket office - I will give it a go later online now the word is they've resolved the issue about cards getting declined.They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.Kenny can put it through on expenses now he is in business with his website! Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 069





Posts: 16 069 Re: 8000 « Reply #6 on: April 06, 2022, 09:29:49 AM » Did you check your account? As I said last week if they owe you money they will only deduct it if you go to the ticket office! Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 905





Posts: 4 905 Re: 8000 « Reply #7 on: April 06, 2022, 10:55:47 AM »



Not that I'm in urgent need of it but I think I will stick with plan A and do it tonight before the game to get it used up. I can't find it now - I did last year when someone OTR did walk thorough guide.Not that I'm in urgent need of it but I think I will stick with plan A and do it tonight before the game to get it used up. Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 905





Posts: 4 905 Re: 8000 « Reply #8 on: April 06, 2022, 03:54:06 PM »



I will bang it in tonight our lass has found it 82.50 credit she said is on it ...I will bang it in tonight Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 4 905





Posts: 4 905 Re: 8000 « Reply #11 on: April 07, 2022, 10:00:26 AM »



I take it you won't be buying me Diego's shirt then..





all renewed for another season next year at the Riverside.





what division is anyone's guess at this moment in time - we might know more on that subject after Easter Monday.... OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR - that's the new Boro anthem by the sounds of it - it gets the ground bouncing that song well done coming up with that one Red Faction I take it you won't be buying me Diego's shirt then..all renewed for another season next year at the Riverside.what division is anyone's guess at this moment in time - we might know more on that subject after Easter Monday.... OH WILDER SAID HE FUCKING LOVES PADDY MCNAIR - that's the new Boro anthem by the sounds of it - it gets the ground bouncing that song well done coming up with that one Red Faction Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 16 069





Posts: 16 069 Re: 8000 « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:09:15 PM » 10000 sold now Logged