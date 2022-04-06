Robbso

8000 « on: Yesterday at 04:08:18 PM » prices Season tickets sold for next season already. 10 days to go for reducedprices

Re: 8000 « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:25:31 PM » given we have 18k or close to that - 8k is a poor show really. that said probably due to the fuck up with the computer system...unless people genuinely do leave things until the last minute.

Re: 8000 « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:43:28 PM » They usually do.

Re: 8000 « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 PM » Im probably going to hang fire till summer.



Not certain Im be around (the area) come next season.



Logged Tory Cunt

Re: 8000 « Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:57 AM » Cost of living might also have an affect. Not everyone is a COB millionaire

They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.



some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.



I was going to renew mine tonight before the game at the ticket office - I will give it a go later online now the word is they've resolved the issue about cards getting declined.They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.Kenny can put it through on expenses now he is in business with his website!

Re: 8000 « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:29:49 AM » Did you check your account? As I said last week if they owe you money they will only deduct it if you go to the ticket office!

Re: 8000 « Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:47 AM »

Not that I'm in urgent need of it but I think I will stick with plan A and do it tonight before the game to get it used up. I can't find it now - I did last year when someone OTR did walk thorough guide.Not that I'm in urgent need of it but I think I will stick with plan A and do it tonight before the game to get it used up.