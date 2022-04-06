Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: 8000  (Read 279 times)
Robbso
« on: Yesterday at 04:08:18 PM »
Season tickets sold for next season already. 10 days to go for reduced :bc: prices
headset
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:25:31 PM »
given we have 18k or close to that - 8k is a poor show really. that said probably due to the fuck up with the computer system...unless people genuinely do leave things until the last minute.
Robbso
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:43:28 PM »
They usually do.
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:37:59 PM »
Im probably going to hang fire till summer.

Not certain Im be around (the area) come next season.
Robbso
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:01:57 AM »
Cost of living might also have an affect. Not everyone is a COB millionaire  :alf:
headset
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:56:47 AM »
I was going to renew mine tonight before the game at the ticket office - I will give it a go later online now the word is they've resolved the issue about cards getting declined.

They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.

some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.

Kenny can put it through on expenses now he is in business with his website!
Robbso
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:29:49 AM »
Did you check your account? As I said last week if they owe you money they will only deduct it if you go to the ticket office!
headset
« Reply #7 on: Today at 10:55:47 AM »
I can't find it now  - I did last year when someone OTR did walk thorough guide. monkey

Not that I'm in urgent need of it but I think I will stick with plan A and do it tonight before the game to get it used up.
headset
« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:54:06 PM »
our lass has found it 82.50 credit she said is on it ...:like:

I will bang it in tonight
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #9 on: Today at 03:57:53 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:54:06 PM
our lass has found it 82.50 credit she said is on it ...:like:

I will bang it in tonight

Can we watch ? 
Robbso
« Reply #10 on: Today at 04:08:10 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:54:06 PM
our lass has found it 82.50 credit she said is on it ...:like:

I will bang it in tonight

 :like:

You still read shite
