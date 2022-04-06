given we have 18k or close to that - 8k is a poor show really. that said probably due to the fuck up with the computer system...unless people genuinely do leave things until the last minute.

They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.



some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.



I was going to renew mine tonight before the game at the ticket office - I will give it a go later online now the word is they've resolved the issue about cards getting declined.They will fly out if we get promoted they always do - I think the will be still a big uptake under Wilder even if we don't go up this year.some off here and even the 'raw' lads might dip in and buy one - even if they club together the tight bastards and share it between themselves.Kenny can put it through on expenses now he is in business with his website!