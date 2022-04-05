Welcome,
April 05, 2022, 06:58:33 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
8000
Author
Topic: 8000 (Read 94 times)
Robbso
Posts: 16 045
8000
Today
at 04:08:18 PM
Season tickets sold for next season already. 10 days to go for reduced
prices
headset
Posts: 4 863
Re: 8000
Today
at 04:25:31 PM
given we have 18k or close to that - 8k is a poor show really. that said probably due to the fuck up with the computer system...unless people genuinely do leave things until the last minute.
Robbso
Posts: 16 045
Re: 8000
Today
at 04:43:28 PM
They usually do.
Ben G
Posts: 5 023
Re: 8000
Today
at 05:37:59 PM
Im probably going to hang fire till summer.
Not certain Im be around (the area) come next season.
