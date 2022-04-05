Welcome,
April 05, 2022, 01:06:22 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
This 150 quid rebate from the council
Author
Topic: This 150 quid rebate from the council
Pigeon droppings
This 150 quid rebate from the council
«
on:
Today
at 09:50:03 AM »
My council is R&C and they seem to have been very vague on how it will happen!
So I went on their website and found this! Hope it clears things up for some of you!
https://www.redcar-cleveland.gov.uk/energy-rebate/Pages/default.aspx
Bernie
Re: This 150 quid rebate from the council
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:11:17 AM »
I get fuck all back cos i'm in band G
£3,415 a year. Great value i must say
