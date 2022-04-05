Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2022, 01:06:16 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: This 150 quid rebate from the council  (Read 46 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 460


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:50:03 AM »
My council is R&C and they seem to have been very vague on how it will happen!

So I went on their website and found this!  Hope it clears things up for some of you!

https://www.redcar-cleveland.gov.uk/energy-rebate/Pages/default.aspx
Logged
Bernie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:11:17 AM »
I get fuck all back cos i'm in band G  :steptoe: :meltdown:


£3,415 a year. Great value i must say  :wanker: :redcard:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 