Pigeon droppings

Offline



Posts: 460





Posts: 460 This 150 quid rebate from the council « on: Today at 09:50:03 AM »



So I went on their website and found this! Hope it clears things up for some of you!



https://www.redcar-cleveland.gov.uk/energy-rebate/Pages/default.aspx My council is R&C and they seem to have been very vague on how it will happen!So I went on their website and found this! Hope it clears things up for some of you! Logged