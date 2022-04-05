Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 11, 2022, 10:33:01 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Electric Cars in the real world  (Read 535 times)
0 Members and 4 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« on: April 05, 2022, 08:09:29 AM »
Can someone bring this to the attention of small cock over the road, who says that range anxiety is a myth?

This is the real world experience of an electric car owner.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685757/IAIN-DALE-11-hour-journey-hell-proves-Britain-hopelessly-unprepared-electric-cars.html
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 151


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM »
 sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2022, 03:58:05 PM »
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins

Free massages for Baddad & Westy?   klins
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 09, 2022, 08:45:14 AM »
I'm sure it will all end with a smile and, the usual happy ending - smalltool might waffle on a bit, but I'm told when he gets his teeth (no pun intended) into something he is good at what he does monkey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 09, 2022, 11:55:57 PM »
Quote from: headset on April 09, 2022, 08:45:14 AM
I'm sure it will all end with a smile and, the usual happy ending - smalltool might waffle on a bit, but I'm told when he gets his teeth (no pun intended) into something he is good at what he does monkey

Smalltool.   
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 053


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:11:40 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 12:11:40 AM
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there

I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 667



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:41:08 PM »
He's box office the lad. Has posters on 3 different message boards obsessing over him.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 924


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 03:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:03:58 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 12:11:40 AM
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there

I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.

it cant talk about boro if he does - he waffles on about f1, rugby, and Brexit - in between washing cocks for a living.

a few have got his bullshit ticket over there - the one that calls him little tory has his life - and he has no comeback to it monkey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 575


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 12:58:21 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 03:37:04 PM
Quote from: Bernie on Yesterday at 09:03:58 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Yesterday at 12:11:40 AM
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there

I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.

it cant talk about boro if he does - he waffles on about f1, rugby, and Brexit - in between washing cocks for a living.

a few have got his bullshit ticket over there - the one that calls him little tory has his life - and he has no comeback to it monkey

 monkey
Logged
Billy Balfour
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 127



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:31:26 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 08:09:29 AM
Can someone bring this to the attention of small cock over the road, who says that range anxiety is a myth?

This is the real world experience of an electric car owner.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685757/IAIN-DALE-11-hour-journey-hell-proves-Britain-hopelessly-unprepared-electric-cars.html

You won't have it with a Tesla.
I've fancied an e car. Just too much at moment to justify.  I like the kia ev6 and the hyundai ioniq 5 lovely cars. But the tesla is the only real e car you could safely use as a main or only car.
You'd have no issues driving most the country in one as their fast charger network is great.
When it was operable for everyone I did the route planner on their website copying journey's I'd done before. France, South London,  Scotland  etc, their was no issues as the amount of charge time required was less than I usually stopped at the services anyway.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 404


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 09:34:59 PM »
have heard dale on LBC, interesting opinion from someone who definitely doesn't dwell in the "real world"!
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 