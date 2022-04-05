|
Gingerpig
How very dare you!
Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?
He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.
he will be grafting favours on the side
Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious to all outside the lefty clique on there
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.
headset
it cant talk about boro if he does - he waffles on about f1, rugby, and Brexit - in between washing cocks for a living.
a few have got his bullshit ticket over there - the one that calls him little tory has his life - and he has no comeback to it
Bernie
Billy Balfour
You won't have it with a Tesla.
I've fancied an e car. Just too much at moment to justify. I like the kia ev6 and the hyundai ioniq 5 lovely cars. But the tesla is the only real e car you could safely use as a main or only car.
You'd have no issues driving most the country in one as their fast charger network is great.
When it was operable for everyone I did the route planner on their website copying journey's I'd done before. France, South London, Scotland etc, their was no issues as the amount of charge time required was less than I usually stopped at the services anyway.
