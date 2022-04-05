Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 10, 2022, 03:45:34 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Electric Cars in the real world  (Read 405 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 570


View Profile
« on: April 05, 2022, 08:09:29 AM »
Can someone bring this to the attention of small cock over the road, who says that range anxiety is a myth?

This is the real world experience of an electric car owner.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685757/IAIN-DALE-11-hour-journey-hell-proves-Britain-hopelessly-unprepared-electric-cars.html
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 151


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM »
 sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 570


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM »
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 910


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 570


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 05, 2022, 03:58:05 PM »
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins

Free massages for Baddad & Westy?   klins
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 910


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:45:14 AM »
I'm sure it will all end with a smile and, the usual happy ending - smalltool might waffle on a bit, but I'm told when he gets his teeth (no pun intended) into something he is good at what he does monkey
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 570


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:55:57 PM »
Quote from: headset on Yesterday at 08:45:14 AM
I'm sure it will all end with a smile and, the usual happy ending - smalltool might waffle on a bit, but I'm told when he gets his teeth (no pun intended) into something he is good at what he does monkey

Smalltool.   
Logged
Gingerpig
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 053


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:11:40 AM »
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there
Logged
The Anti fascists of today are the fascists of tomorrow
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 570


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:03:58 AM »
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 12:11:40 AM
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there

I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 667



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:41:08 PM »
He's box office the lad. Has posters on 3 different message boards obsessing over him.
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 910


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:37:04 PM »
Quote from: Bernie on Today at 09:03:58 AM
Quote from: Gingerpig on Today at 12:11:40 AM
Quote from: headset on April 05, 2022, 02:57:45 PM
Quote from: Bernie on April 05, 2022, 01:04:58 PM
Quote from: Westlane_rightwinger on April 05, 2022, 11:37:06 AM
sshhh How very dare you!

Smallcock wouldn't lie! What next Baddad and Nob Tickles telling fibs too ?

He's certainly been causing a fuss over there lately. Getting away with things others have been banned for. Seems pretty clear to me that he's made a financial investment in bore me. Can't see any other reason why his behavior is tolerated.

he will be grafting favours on the side klins



Westy is loving him on ther . never bans him , even though he is  the most reported ever ......because the odious cunt generates hits , hence saddad & westy give him free reign ...its so fkin obvious  to all outside the lefty clique on there

I also suspect he has made some kind of financial contribution. Hes certainly one of their subscribers to the paper version of Westys rag.

it cant talk about boro if he does - he waffles on about f1, rugby, and Brexit - in between washing cocks for a living.

a few have got his bullshit ticket over there - the one that calls him little tory has his life - and he has no comeback to it monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 