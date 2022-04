Bernie

« on: Today at 08:09:29 AM »



This is the real world experience of an electric car owner.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685757/IAIN-DALE-11-hour-journey-hell-proves-Britain-hopelessly-unprepared-electric-cars.html Can someone bring this to the attention of small cock over the road, who says that range anxiety is a myth?This is the real world experience of an electric car owner.