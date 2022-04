Bernie

You might have a point plaz. There will be atrocities carried out on both sides i'm sure, but it seems that the media are taking anything coming from the Ukraine side as gospel.



That's not to say that i'm not 100% behind the Ukrainians, just that we have to remember that not everything we are told will be accurate.



It's well known the the UK Govt "blacked out" various bad news stories in WW2 as it was felt they would be bad for morale. One that comes to mind is the drowning of 750 soldiers & sailors off the South coast in a training exercise. That wasn't revealed until years later.