Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2022, 04:13:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: We-re The Sweeney, son, and we havent had any Hobnobs  (Read 159 times)
0 Members and 2 Guests are viewing this topic.
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 859


View Profile
« on: Today at 07:24:35 AM »
monkey

even the filth want to work from home now.

the looney left have plenty to answer to - they are quick to blame cuts - but fuck me when you see some of the coppers of today's world - it does have you worried - I'm not going to say all but plenty would not have made the cut in yesteryears.

It's one of the few areas of the service sector you don't wish to see go down the pan but it happening right in front of our eyes.

Richard LittleJohns's article on the cops wanting to work from home ...FFS lost


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685607/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-matter-time-police-decided-entitled-work-home.html#comments
Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 560


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:02 AM »
The number of obese coppers you see is madness.

Lots of young 5ft lasses as well. It's no wonder criminal's are no longer scared of the police.
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 513


Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:44 AM »
One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.

It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots.
Logged
I know where you live
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 560


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:30 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 11:02:44 AM
One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.

It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots.

It's coming from a senior officer. The fact he can even suggest it when crime is surging shows how out of touch some senior officers are with what the public want.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 859


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:10:27 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 11:02:44 AM
One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.

It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots.

you will probably take this the wrong way - I lost respect for the police when I saw them dancing away at gay pride and taking the knee at them BLM rallies - all when on duty.

for the record, they can do what they want out of uniform or when outside work - just to clear that bit up in case of any outraged prejudice claims that some might think or cry with my comments.

It's just my opinion cops of today are soft as fuck and any good ones have to jump through too much red tape thanks to the looney left.

cops and the criminal justice system is pretty much fucked and all you hear from the left is because of lack of funding - bollox more due to interfering busybodies from the same cloth of those soft twats OTR - not all OTR  by the way just the rabid lefties ones monkey

the vocal minority ones fucking the country up i like to call them!
« Last Edit: Today at 03:13:03 PM by headset » Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 