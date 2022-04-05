headset

Offline



Posts: 4 859





Posts: 4 859 We-re The Sweeney, son, and we havent had any Hobnobs « on: Today at 07:24:35 AM »



even the filth want to work from home now.



the looney left have plenty to answer to - they are quick to blame cuts - but fuck me when you see some of the coppers of today's world - it does have you worried - I'm not going to say all but plenty would not have made the cut in yesteryears.



It's one of the few areas of the service sector you don't wish to see go down the pan but it happening right in front of our eyes.



Richard LittleJohns's article on the cops wanting to work from home ...FFS





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685607/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-matter-time-police-decided-entitled-work-home.html#comments



even the filth want to work from home now.the looney left have plenty to answer to - they are quick to blame cuts - but fuck me when you see some of the coppers of today's world - it does have you worried - I'm not going to say all but plenty would not have made the cut in yesteryears.It's one of the few areas of the service sector you don't wish to see go down the pan but it happening right in front of our eyes.Richard LittleJohns's article on the cops wanting to work from home ...FFS Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 513





Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 513Infant Herpes Re: We-re The Sweeney, son, and we havent had any Hobnobs « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:02:44 AM » One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.



It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots. Logged I know where you live

Bernie

Offline



Posts: 7 560





Posts: 7 560 Re: We-re The Sweeney, son, and we havent had any Hobnobs « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:12:30 PM » Quote from: Ollyboro on Today at 11:02:44 AM One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.



It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots.



It's coming from a senior officer. The fact he can even suggest it when crime is surging shows how out of touch some senior officers are with what the public want. It's coming from a senior officer. The fact he can even suggest it when crime is surging shows how out of touch some senior officers are with what the public want. Logged