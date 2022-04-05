One copper from the copper's union saying he wants something to happen doesn't make it official policy - no matter how much that grifting blowhard Littlebrain whines on.
It's similar to how idiots used to react to some obscure MEP suggesting a European army. Like somehow it was official policy or something. And as for the idea that the police are lefties. Fuck my old police standard issued old boots.
you will probably take this the wrong way - I lost respect for the police when I saw them dancing away at gay pride and taking the knee at them
rallies - all when on duty.
for the record, they can do what they want out of uniform or when outside work - just to clear that bit up in case of any outraged prejudice claims that some might think or cry with my comments.
It's just my opinion cops of today are soft as fuck and any good ones have to jump through too much red tape thanks to the looney left.
cops and the criminal justice system is pretty much fucked and all you hear from the left is because of lack of funding - bollox more due to interfering busybodies from the same cloth of those soft twats OTR - not all OTR by the way just the rabid lefties ones
the vocal minority ones fucking the country up i like to call them!