April 05, 2022, 09:37:35 AM
We-re The Sweeney, son, and we havent had any Hobnobs
headset
Posts: 4 855


Today at 07:24:35 AM
monkey

even the filth want to work from home now.

the looney left have plenty to answer to - they are quick to blame cuts - but fuck me when you see some of the coppers of today's world - it does have you worried - I'm not going to say all but plenty would not have made the cut in yesteryears.

It's one of the few areas of the service sector you don't wish to see go down the pan but it happening right in front of our eyes.

Richard LittleJohns's article on the cops wanting to work from home ...FFS lost


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-10685607/RICHARD-LITTLEJOHN-matter-time-police-decided-entitled-work-home.html#comments
Bernie
Posts: 7 554


Reply #1 on: Today at 08:11:02 AM
The number of obese coppers you see is madness.

Lots of young 5ft lasses as well. It's no wonder criminal's are no longer scared of the police.
