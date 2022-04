calamity

calamity

Re: Man Utd dressing room split over Erik ten Hag

Utd need a massive overhaul. I'd get rid of the following -



Henderson

Maguire

Shaw

Dalot

Jones

Bailly

Matic

Lingard

Pogba

Martial

Ronaldo

Cavani

Mata



I'd tell Wan Bissaka he was going to be converted to a centre back and I'd tell Rashford unless he gets his finger out and performs better then he was out too.



Not many of their players have enough credit from their performances to behave they way the do, demand the salaries they are paid.



Problem at United comes from the top though and they will continue to piss money away unless they remove any influence from the likes of Woodward and the Glazer that is always sticking his neb in, forget his name.