Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2022, 06:57:03 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Just had total hip replacement.........  (Read 557 times)
0 Members and 1 Guest are viewing this topic.
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« on: April 03, 2022, 01:20:00 PM »
2nd hip.

Recovery from 1st hip seemed to take AGES!  Bruises on upper lleg took MONTHS to disappear.  Limped for yonks!

This time though, after 4 days, I'm walking almost without a limp and without sticks!  Certain things still require sticks,  and I'm deffo gonna use them still, if I feel I need to!

But I was SOOOOOOOOOO not looking forward to the ball ache of recovery this time round!

Pleasant surprise to be as comfortable as I am this time!  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 051


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 03, 2022, 01:25:39 PM »
When I had my heart surgery I was out of bed and sitting up on the Friday, I had the op Wednesday morning  and I got to come home on the Sunday.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM »
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 594



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: April 03, 2022, 04:33:50 PM »
Good news Mr Droppings  :like:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 051


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: April 03, 2022, 05:02:50 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:

How old were you then minge?
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: April 03, 2022, 07:19:15 PM »
60 I think
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 051


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: April 03, 2022, 08:06:39 PM »
Benjamin Button
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 631


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: April 03, 2022, 11:27:09 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 03, 2022, 04:28:33 PM
In 65 I was ran over by a tank , amputated both legs myself ,
Found a couple of decent legs (different colours) and attached them . Took about 9 minutes
Killed the tank crew and drove it back to Washington .
 :like:

 
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM »
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm

Logged
Bernie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 560


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: April 04, 2022, 03:26:01 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm



Good luck, wish you speedy recovery.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: April 04, 2022, 03:51:40 PM »
 :like: thanks matey
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 051


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: April 04, 2022, 03:53:18 PM »
Quote from: Minge on April 04, 2022, 01:17:29 PM
Stomach hernia operation tomorrow 1pm



Are you doing it yourself with a bread knife.

Good luck BTW
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: April 04, 2022, 05:15:57 PM »
 :like:
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 556


View Profile WWW
« Reply #13 on: April 04, 2022, 10:03:29 PM »
 :like:

Well done to you.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:59:58 PM »
In recovery now, that wasn't a nice thing to go through .
I was awake for the 1 hour op.
It's hurting to be honest
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:03:02 PM »
Get well soon me old mucker
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:37:50 PM »
3 spinal injections, totally numbs chest down to toes .
I could hear everything being said , and feel the procedure with just pulling and pressure . No pain .

Operation was at 4.30 , lasted just short of an hour .
I left the hospital at 8pm .

Feeling in my legs had returned so was able to walk , but cock balls and arse were totally numb ,
Pissed myself 3 times , I only knew because I felt lower legs wet .

Operation Was a horrible experience, was all trussed up on the table with a frame across chest and arms tucked in. Was very hot and uncomfortable.

Apparently they do the procedure while awake because they can administer drugs during it, and recovery time is quicker .
But if it had to be done again, Id find somewhere private again but pay to be put to sleep .
Not because of pain because there wasnt any, just very uncomfortable
Logged
38red
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 630


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:03:13 AM »
Take your time to recuperate and take it steady. I went back to work too quickly before the internal stitches had fully healed. Had to have the operation redone a couple of years later. Try and be a right idle bastard for a month.
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 879


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:16:13 AM »
that doesn't sound a nice op to have now you've described it - I'm like you would prefer to be a sleep - i'm the same at the dentist - you cant feel the pain but the pulling and all that goes on - does me no good. I would rather go back to gas and a sleep

so I don't like the read of what you went through - it makes me shiver just reading it.

good luck with the recovery - as others say take it easy or you will end up back in again
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:58:34 AM »
Minge......you've pretty much described what happens for a hip replacement!  Sit on the side of the operating bed....stoop forward, relax shoulders, chin on chest....receive injections through the gaps in the spine!  That REALLY WAS fkn awful!

I was sooooooo unhappy about the prospect of being awake, that I'm sure the anaesthetist made sure I was as close to "out cold" as he dare!

I woke during surgery and was really confused!  I thought I was at home and was wondering why my neighbour was carrying out so much hammering (I couldn't feel anything......I could just hear it).  I was out cold again in a short while.  Later I realised the hammering was the surgeon hammering the prosthetic into the end of my bone!

Back on the ward, the bottom half of my body was paralysed for hours, and as the feelings started to return, the nurse gave me a cardboard bottle to "go" in!  I tried and tried and tried without success (didn't want a catheter).  Eventually gave up and accepted defeat only for the nurse to tell me I'd partially wet the bed!  I still needed the catheter!

The short term pain and discomfort is worth it for the long term gain!
« Last Edit: Today at 08:00:57 AM by Pigeon droppings » Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:17:32 AM »
Really good news your 2nd op went better than the 1st  :like:

This taking things easy is hard though isnt it , bored shitless , cant move easily, and constant.wouldnt say bad pain as such.. just pain .

Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 11:05:08 AM »
Glad your surgery went ok minge!  Hope you're feeling the benefit!  :like:
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 145


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 11:18:54 AM »
Dot has barely gone cold and this site is turning into hypochondriacs(hippochondraics) anonymous.
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 11:34:05 AM »
Just to add, around 3 weeks ago I pulled a muscle or ligament or something in my right hand side rib cage ,
Walking on an angle trying to relieve the stabbing pains and not being able to bend .
Now this on top of that, life isnt easy at the moment .
Logged
Pigeon droppings
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 464


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:37:47 AM »
westlane.....do you actually know what hypochondria is?

Not one single post is anyone complaining they're ill when they're not! 
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 145


Fred West ruined my wife


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:49:11 AM »
Was checking you don't need to go in for absentsenseofhumouritis,
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 903

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:54:59 PM »
Just back from seaham, went for fish and chips just to get out of the house for a bit .

Really wish I hadnt 


Thats it, no more telling of my woes
Logged
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 051


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:21:37 PM »
Whats up, was the chippy shite
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 